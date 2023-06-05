HW Insiders honoree Amanda Price talks automation technologies

The HousingWire award spotlight series highlights the individuals who have been previously recognized by the HW Editors’ Choice Awards. Nominations for HousingWire’s Insiders award are open now through Friday, June 23, 2023. Click here to nominate an industry insider — a client, colleague, boss or friend — it can even be you!

For eight years, HousingWire’s Insiders award has been recognizing the high-achieving industry pros whose roles require them to work behind the scenes while making a major impact within their organizations.

One such honoree is Amanda Price, head of strategy and growth at Endpoint. She was nominated as a 2022 HW Insider for her work in building the company’s digital closing platform from the ground up.

“What I love about this industry is that you never quite know what opportunities are just around the corner. Be it new experimental technology, legislation or regulation to respond to, disruptive proptech models, shifting market dynamics and so on,” said Price. “There have been several moments that have shaped my personal and professional development and led to me being captivated by this industry.”

HousingWire reached out to Price to learn more about her career trajectory and what upcoming projects she’s most excited about.

HousingWire: When you think about operational excellence? And, what KPIs are you focused on in the near future?

Amanda Price: A KPI that the Endpoint leadership team and I are focused on is measuring operational efficiencies gained through successful deployment of automation technologies, and leveraging these to scale for the future.

Endpoint has done an excellent job centralizing and standardizing the repetitive tasks associated with the closing process, and we have benefited from early wins by launching automation components within our operations team. This inspired us to forge ahead with this strategy, and we have created a robust automation roadmap to unlock additional efficiencies.

As we know, the housing market is cyclical, and historically the industry staffs up in good times and scales back when transaction volume slows. We are aiming to shift this paradigm and are focused on enhancing the platform so Endpoint and others are better equipped to adjust to market demand. We see this benefiting Endpoint as well as proptech companies who are looking to build their own title companies.

HW: You’ve had a 20-year career as a title and escrow pro. And, you were described by your colleagues as, “understanding the business better than anyone.” Are there any pivotal moments or decisions that influenced the trajectory of your own career? What drew you to the industry?

AP: What I love about this industry is that you never quite know what opportunities are just around the corner, be it new experimental technology, legislation or regulation to respond to, disruptive proptech models, shifting market dynamics and so on. There have been several moments that have shaped my personal and professional development and led to me being captivated by this industry.

One of these moments occurred about a year after I joined a First American subsidiary, and we had just acquired a competitor that was basically twice the size of the company I was with. They were putting together a team to help transition the businesses. I was asked to be a part of the team. At that point, I didn’t know if I was going to make title my career, but I said yes. As part of the team, I realized the critical role that title plays in buying and selling a home, and in people’s lives, which makes what we do important.

I also realized the power in saying yes. Saying yes, even when it’s something challenging, has provided so many opportunities. At First American, saying yes has allowed me to touch all aspects of the title business from sales to product management to operations and strategic planning. It’s also given me the opportunity to build programs from scratch across several continents and led me to my current role at Endpoint where we are on the mission to make the closing process easy for all.

HW: Are there any upcoming projects at Endpoint that you can share with us? What’s on the horizon?

AP: There are many exciting efforts currently underway at Endpoint. Most notably, we believe there is opportunity to expand our technology solutions beyond our teams and make them available to companies looking for a better way to engage with their customers and streamline the closing process. What we are doing is truly designing the close-of-the-future that can have an industry-wide impact. The solutions we provide would benefit investors, proptech firms, tech-forward brokerages and other companies looking for a better way to conduct their real estate transactions.

As Endpoint continues to invest in automation technology and its closing platform. We look forward to bringing security, transparency and ease to real estate enterprises across the nation. After all, our mission is to make the home closing process easier for all.