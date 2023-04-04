Endpoint launches Jot, a new tool for notaries

Endpoint, a digital title and settlement company backed by First American Financial Corporation, has launched Jot, a platform that streamlines the closing process by connecting homebuyers and sellers with a notary signing agent, according to an announcement on Tuesday

Notaries who join the Jot network will have access to real estate closings managed by Endpoint and First American.

“Endpoint’s mission is building the first end-to-end digital and title settlement experience to make the closing process easy for all and that inspired the creation of Jot,” Scott Martino, Endpoint’s Chief Executive Officer, said in a statement. “Finding a notary to manage the signing process can be time-consuming and stressful. Jot’s proprietary technology matches home buyers and sellers with a qualified notary for their transaction and makes it easy for notaries to accept assignments that fit within their schedule, while providing the tools to successfully manage their business and access to professional development resources.”

The firm is led by Jaclyn Fox.

The platform is especially helpful for mobile notaries, as it notifies notaries of signing opportunities and provides real-time notifications that help them to manage their business from their desktop or phone. The platform also automates payments, allowing notaries to receive weekly payments without submitting invoices.

Notaries who are a part of Jot will also have access to workshops and other resources to help them build their professional network.

Since its founding in 2018, Endpoint has received $220 million in funding from First American.