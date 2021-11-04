Lunch & Learn about the latest FHFA and HUD policy changes affecting lenders
Lunch & Learn about the latest FHFA and HUD policy changes affecting lenders

This panel will feature industry trade group leaders talking about the recent FHFA/HUD changes and what lenders can expect as we head into 2022.

Is the housing market cooling down?
Is the housing market cooling down?

The housing market continues to be hot in most of the country, but there are signs that the party may be coming to an end. Here's what HousingWire Lead Analyst Logan Mohtashami has to say about this.

What role does the servicer play in creating clients for life?
What role does the servicer play in creating clients for life?

Consumer-first lifetime retention is now our prevailing theme in servicing. Learn how automation of the origination process can help services create a seamless experience to retain customers for life.

Black Knight on how lenders should prepare for 2022
Black Knight on how lenders should prepare for 2022

Today’s HousingWire Daily kicks off the first episode of the Housing, What’s Next? miniseries, sponsored by Black Knight and hosted by Assistant Editor of Content Solutions, Jordan White.

Appraisals & ValuationsPolitics & Money

HUD official talks appraisal bias task force

Melody Taylor, executive director of HUD's Property Appraisal and Valuation Equity task force, answers questions about its work

HW+ appraisal inspection

A liberal think-tank, regulators, the government-sponsored enterprises, the President of the United States, even fintech firms have all called attention to appraisal bias.

But among them, one agency is taking the lead in spearheading the issue.

Earlier this year, President Joseph Biden charged Department of Housing and Urban Development Sec. Marcia Fudge with leading an inter-agency task force to root out bias in appraisals. Discrimination in appraisals “robs Black families of billions of dollars in home equity and household wealth,” HUD Sec. Marcia Fudge has said.

The task force, co-chaired by Fudge and the director of the United States Domestic Policy Council, Susan Rice, has convened high-level officials from entities including the Federal Reserve, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the Department of Justice and the Federal Housing Finance Agency.

The task force appointed Melody Taylor, HUD’s regional director for its Mid Atlantic Office of Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity. In her role as regional director, Taylor oversees programs and policies related to fair housing, economic opportunity, civil rights and nondiscrimination in the implementation of HUD programs.

Yet there are outstanding questions about the nature of bias in appraisals. It’s unclear how frequently bias figures in, if it is mostly conscious or introduced inadvertently, and what role historical discrimination plays.

Freddie Mac recently produced a novel analysis of appraisal reports — the first public research of their data — which found that appraisals in minority neighborhoods are more likely to fall short of the contracted sales price.

Fannie Mae has said it too is working on an analysis of its appraisal report data. Neither of the GSEs have made their trove of appraisal data publicly available for researchers to comb through.

Taylor agreed to answer HousingWire’s written questions about the progress of the interagency task force, and how HUD’s understanding of bias in appraisals is taking shape as they forge a final action plan. Here’s how Taylor, via email, responded to our queries.

Georgia Kromrei: How many complaints of appraisal bias has HUD received this year? What about last year?

This content is exclusively for HW+ members.

Start an HW+ Membership now for less than $1 a day.

Your HW+ Membership includes:

  • Unlimited access to HW+ articles and analysis
  • Exclusive access to the HW+ Slack community and virtual events
  • HousingWire Magazine delivered to your home or office
    • Become a member today

    Already a member? log in

    Most Popular Articles

    HW+ homes las vegas
    Waiting for a big drop in home prices? It could be a while

    Homeowners with low-cost debt and good cash flow are not motivated to provide any significant cut to home prices when they sell. HW+ Premium Content

    Nov 01, 2021 By

    Latest Articles

    HW-Wall-Street-and-Single-Family-Homes
    Wall Street investors are the new breed of single-family landlords

    Since the beginning of this year, private-label securitizations backed by mortgages on single-family rental properties have risen sharply. We look at Wall Street’s role in it. HW+ Premium Content

    Nov 04, 2021 By
    3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

    Log In

    Log in with LinkedIn OR

    Forgot Password?

    Don't have an account? Please