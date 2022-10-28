HW Media
RON’s competitive advantage in today’s housing market
Mortgage production will fall 9% in 2023: MBA forecast
Innovative Solutions to the Home Affordability Crisis with Ed Messman and Clayton Collins
Replacing the FICO credit score model
How I Earned 100k Followers & Other Social Media Lessons

One of the biggest benefits of social media for real estate agents and mortgage brokers is the ability to highlight your success stories to connect with clients. Buyers and sellers are spoiled for choice when it comes to finding an agent or lender, so the more you’re able to stay top of mind the more they will remember you when they need you. This panel will explore best practices to capitalize on the tremendous potential of having loyal followers including regulations you need to be aware of.

Watch the full session below. To go back to the full HousingWire Annual 2022 on demand page, go here.

Panelist:

  • Haley Parker, Area Business Development Manager, Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation
  • Arjun Dhingra, Sales and Business Development, All Western Mortgage
  • Doug Wilber, CEO, Denim Social
  • Chelsea Peitz, Founder, Chelsea Peitz Consulting

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

