Mortgage rates, loan limits and forbearance
We cover the increase in conforming loan limits for Fannie and Freddie and what forbearance numbers and record-low rates could mean for the housing market.

Untying business growth from the housing market cycle
Lenders need business growth that is not linear and is not tied to the market cycles – leveraging automation technology can help.

The practical use of AI for LOs
The combination of tightly-packed schedules and intensive oversight means augmenting loan officer’s efforts with intelligent systems is more relevant than ever.

HousingWire's 2020 Tech Trendsetters
This year’s list of Tech Trendsetters certainly earned their status as the industry was met with incredible challenges and new opportunities.

HousingWire’s Tech100 nominations open for 2021

Is your company revolutionizing the housing industry through new and innovative technologies?

Then the Tech100 awards are for you. HousingWire Tech100 Awards recognize the most innovative and impactful companies in the mortgage and real estate markets. 

For the second year in a row, nominations and awards will be broken up into two categories: mortgage and real estate. 

The Tech100 Mortgage Award recognizes the companies and solutions that are revolutionizing the mortgage process – from origination to closing, and servicing to secondary markets.

The Tech100 Real Estate Award recognizes the companies that are changing the home sale process forever – from home search to lead management solutions, and remote closing to transaction management.

To nominate your company for the Tech100 Mortgage Award, start the process here.

To nominate your company for the Tech100 Real Estate Award, start the process here.

Winners will be featured in HousingWire’s March issue. We want to see you in there! Don’t be afraid to show off a little and tell us about the work your company is doing, and how it is impacting the housing industry.

These companies are the creators of tomorrow’s technology, so show us what you’ve got. You just might be featured as one of our next Tech100 winners!

Nominate your company from December 1 through December 18, 2020.

