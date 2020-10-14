HousingWire Virtual Demo Day: Sales Boomerang

Prescriptive Scenarios
Prescriptive Scenarios enable loan officers to connect a borrower with the right type of loan at the right time based on the borrower’s needs and qualifications. It levels the playing field between your low performers and your top performers creating a full team of super producers!
Product Fast Facts:
#1
In 3 years, our lender clients produced $18B in new loan originations
#2
Lenders see more than 80% LO adoption in less than 90 days
#3
On average, about 2.7% of your database will trigger each month