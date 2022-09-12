HousingWire September Demo Day: Inrule Technology

InRule Intelligence Automation Platform
InRule helps savvy lenders to automate mission-critical decisions and processes, and machine learning predictions. Our easy-to-use software makes your entire lending pipeline smarter – without code. Discover why four of the top six lenders in the U.S. trust InRule to power their loan business.
Product Fast Facts
#1
Adapt quickly to changing customer sentiment, and automate even the most complicated, mission-critical business logic – without code
#2
Reduce risk and improve transparency by using simple, plain language to automate complex decisions and processes and operationalize machine learning investments
#3
Build compliance exception handling and automate repetitive workflows with no-code, drag-and-drop tools