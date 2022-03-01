What PennyMac TPO's rebrand means for the wholesale channel
What PennyMac TPO's rebrand means for the wholesale channel
HousingWire Magazine: March 2022

Innovation vs. disruption

Brena Nath
HW+ Managing Editor

Innovation and disruption are two words that you see time and time again when it comes to the housing industry. In 2013 when I first joined HousingWire, conversations focused a lot on how antiquated and behind the housing sector is compared to any other business sector. I’d say this concept hasn’t been true for a while now though.

After being a part of the award selection committee for this year’s list of Tech100 mortgage and real estate winners, it’s easy to see how the housing space isn’t simply launching new products and tools, it’s sometimes even leading tech conversations — looking at you, blockchain.

Instead, a more interesting conversation that is happening in this space is the question that HW Media CEO Clayton Collins presents in the feature that he co-wrote with RealTrends Editorial Director Tracey Velt on this year’s class of Tech100 winners that starts on page 26. Collins asked: Is disruption the biggest threat that mortgage lenders face or is the bigger threat resistance or hesitancy to adopt innovative solutions?

He defines the difference between the two in the piece, which you’ll have to go read for yourself, but keep this question in mind as you check out this year’s winners. Congrats to the companies honored this year!

P.S. You might have noticed the QR code on the top left of the cover. To experience the inter-active Tech100 cover, download the free Adobe Aero app on your phone and then scan the QR code!

To see all HousingWire Magazine issues, click here.

