HousingWire Magazine: June 2022

Brena Nath,

Director of HW+ and Events

I’ve been a fan of the CliftonStrengths’s assessment for more than a decade, applying my own top strengths and learning the strengths of my teammates to see how we can operate with our talents in the workplace. While my top 5 have slightly shifted over the years, “strategic” has been one of my most consistent strengths, which is exactly why meeting 2022 Rising Star Morgan Salama felt so impactful.

Featured on the cover of this issue, Salama serves as the head of growth and partnerships at Realogy Title Group. And fun fact, it’s a role she was promoted to shortly after being nominated for the award, which isn’t too uncommon or surprising for our Rising Stars.

But going back to my point around strategy, a quick conversation with Salama shows how much strategic thinking is one of the strengths at the core of who she is. Talking to her feels like you could solve some real issues in the real estate space over the dinner table, especially when you have a group of like-minded people around you!

That’s the type of energy and passion I hope we all can apply to our respective fields. From her role in helping build the Realogy Leads Group a few years ago to how she helped the company find ways to be more strategic after COVID-19 shut down the country, she has made a noticeable and lasting mark in how Realogy remains competitive. Starting on page 22, you can learn more about her impact in the space, along with this year’s full list of 50 Rising Stars. Congrats to this class of up-and-coming leaders who are already starting to leave their legacy in the space.

This month also featured a June Supplement, go here to see more.