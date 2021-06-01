Technology for navigating secondary market challenges
HousingWire Magazine: June 2021

Overcoming adversity

Brena Nath
HW+ Managing Editor

This issue marks my first issue overseeing the magazine with a cover photoshoot, and wow, Matt Jones, who is portrayed on the cover, really set the bar high when it comes to what it means to be a Rising Star. He formerly served as senior counsel for the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs, and currently, he serves as senior counsel for the U.S. Senate Finance Committee. His list of accomplishments includes being the principal drafter of the mortgage forbearance program enacted through the CARES Act, which reshaped the mortgage industry and enabled more than 4 million homeowners to hit the pause button on their mortgage.

But it’s not simply his monumental role in creating housing relief during the COVID-19 pandemic that makes him a Rising Star, it’s also everything he did leading up to that moment that truly makes him an exemplary young influencer in the housing sector. It’s this same willpower, steadfastness and determination to push through adversity that defines this year’s winners.

From leading their team through a massive refinance boom and quickly developing new technology to meet the unique needs of 2021 to driving the adoption of eClosings and delivering relevant training to lenders and agents on how to navigate the pandemic, we’re excited to present this year’s class of Rising Stars.

