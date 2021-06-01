HousingWire Magazine Supplement: June 2021

Tracey Velt

Managing Editor, RealTrends, a HousingWire sister company.

It’s been quite a ride for real estate brokerages this year. They’ve gone from a market shutdown due to the pandemic to a market boom, and it shows in the results of the RealTrends top 500 brokerage firms.

2020 was a record year for the top brokerage firms in the nation, according to the 2021 RealTrends 500. Over 1,750 firms qualified this year. Not only that, but the nation’s leading realty firms outperformed the market, proving that size and leadership do matter. In fact, the RealTrends 500 firms grew closed sides by 12.5%, which was nearly 10 percentage points higher than the overall growth in the market.

Due to the requirement of independent verification, the RealTrends 500 is The Trusted Source for information about performance of these firms.

In this special supplement to HousingWire magazine, separate from the rankings, are the 2021 RealTrends Game Changers. Each year, RealTrends announces its Game Changers, brokerage leaders who grew their brokerage dramatically over the past five years. Brokerages are chosen based on transaction side percentage growth between 2016-2020. We’ve got your sneak peek of the list, which will be live on June 15.

Rankings are produced in several ways. We continue to rank firms based on closed transaction sides, then by sales volume. Firms ranked by sales volume may not appear in the rankings by transaction sides due to differences in mean sales prices of homes across the country.

At the end of 2020, HW Media acquired RealTrends content, events and rankings along with certain other assets. We are proud to have HW Media and its team carry on the tradition of being The Trusted Source in these rankings and know that they will only improve them in the future.

Enjoy this special section of HousingWire magazine!