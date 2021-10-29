HousingWire Annual Demo: Reggora

Reggora
The future of appraisal management is here. Reggora’s appraisal platform for lenders and appraisal vendors delivers unprecedented efficiency and scalability across the entire appraisal process. Leveraging smart automation, powerful integrations, and unique workflows, Reggora customers can quickly scale up or down with demand, while simultaneously driving faster, easier appraisals.
Product Fast Facts
#1
Faster appraisals thanks to advanced automation, including better payments facilitation and VA management.
#2
Easily scale up or down your appraisal operations, without additional headcount, with seamless, more efficient workflows.
#3
Deliver better visibility and coordination with integrations that pull Reggora directly into your LOS.