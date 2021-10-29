Mortgage Tech Virtual Demo Day
HousingWire’s virtual demo day on November 2nd will highlight closing tech platforms. Blend, Snapdocs, Qualia, First American, and more will be showcasing their title and escrow capabilities in a zero sales pressure environment.

Rohit Chopra pleads the fifth on QM rule
Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Director Rohit Chopra, in his first report to Congress, answered for decisions made by his predecessor, and provided some indication of his priorities going forward.

How servicers can access timely, accurate data insights
Learn how to navigate the challenges in today’s market – for example, the need for ongoing, on-demand access to near-real-time data and the ability to access those data insights in a timely and accurate manner. 

Which core segments of brokerage make the most money
Today’s HousingWire Daily is a RealTrending crossover episode. It features Tracey Velt, editorial director at HW Media Company RealTrends, who interviews Chris Kelly and Christian Wallace.

Demo Day

HousingWire Annual Demo: Reggora

Reggora

The future of appraisal management is here. Reggora’s appraisal platform for lenders and appraisal vendors delivers unprecedented efficiency and scalability across the entire appraisal process. Leveraging smart automation, powerful integrations, and unique workflows, Reggora customers can quickly scale up or down with demand, while simultaneously driving faster, easier appraisals.

Product Fast Facts

#1

Faster appraisals thanks to advanced automation, including better payments facilitation and VA management.

#2

Easily scale up or down your appraisal operations, without additional headcount, with seamless, more efficient workflows.

#3

Deliver better visibility and coordination with integrations that pull Reggora directly into your LOS.

Rich Barton - HW+
Inside Zillow’s misadventures in iBuying

Zillow paused iBuying after rapidly accumulating billions of dollars in debt and thousands of unsold homes. How did it happen? And what happens next? We explore. HW+ Premium Content

Oct 26, 2021 By

HousingWire Annual Demo: Ocrolus

Ocrolus Ocrolus is a document automation platform that powers the digital lending ecosystem, automating credit decisions for mortgage originators and underwriters. Ocrolus enables lenders to make high quality decisions with trusted data and unparalleled efficiency. Product Fast Facts #1 Eliminate manual data entry. #2 Control, flexibility, compliance, Deliver data natively within your POS or LOS […]

Oct 29, 2021 By
3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

