Home Point Financial aims to add 800 remote employees by end of 2020

National mortgage originator and servicer Home Point Financial plans to add 800 positions by the end of the year – ranging from entry-level data analysts to senior-level management. In the midst of COVID-19, the second-largest wholesale mortgage lender pivoted to all remote positions and plans to continue this trend to grant employees the option of work-from-home or an in-office setting.

Recently, the company began investing in future employees by teaching mortgage banking from scratch for those who are interested in entering the industry with no prior experience.

As of right now, the company is conducting its underwriting future program which teaches entry-level employees how to underwrite loans. Home Point Financial also plans to implement closing, funding, and sales programs in the coming future.

“Obviously, the economy is experiencing this high unemployment rate, and we think we’re pretty well-positioned to help bring people into mortgage,” said Phil Shoemaker, president of originations at Home Point Financial. “The mindset of the management team is to invest in our associates first, and give people a career path where they can actually learn markets.”

With over 4 million Americans out of work, Shoemaker said the initiatives Home Point Financial took to help mitigate hardships included hiring associate family members who were displaced, raising funds from executive teams for those who needed financial assistance, and an associate loan program with “basically no margin in it.”

Though the company is based out of Michigan, Home Point Financial is offering all positions virtually, but would like to allow people to return to the office on their own terms for those who miss the in-house culture.

“We wanted to provide flexibility and the ability to custom tailor how and when they work around their lives – which is actually making us more productive,” said Shoemaker. “We’re going role by role in anything that we think is a barrier for them to be able to work from home whenever they want, and we’re removing that barrier.”

Home Point Financial is looking to fill positions such as closers, escrow administrators, support engineers, HR business partners, correspondent client advocates and senior quantitative modelers. Shoemaker said the company plans to hire 75 underwriters within the next 60 days.

“Our goal has always been to grow to be a top 10 lender, and while this market is helping us, so much of our growth is because of how hard this team is working,” said Shoemaker. “It’s a pretty cool industry to be in so we want to try to bring more and more people into mortgage, and now that’s one of our biggest goals.”

To apply to be part of the Home Point Financial team click here.

HousingJobs is a curation of housing companies that are hiring. If you are looking for a job in the industry, check out our hiring stories here. If you’re an executive at a housing company and you’re hiring, please send a note to our Chief Product Officer Diego Sanchez at dsanchez@housingwire.com.