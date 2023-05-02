Mike Darne on how lenders can use credit to win more business and improve profitability
Mike Darne on how lenders can use credit to win more business and improve profitability
MortgagePeople Movers

GO Mortgage names Jessica Manna as chief marketing officer

Manna will oversee all marketing initiatives and strategies to drive brand and business growth

Columbus, Ohio-based GO Mortgage has announced the appointment of Jessica Manna as its chief marketing officer. In her new role, Manna will be responsible for overseeing all marketing initiatives and strategies to promote GO Mortgage’s brand further and drive business growth.

Manna joins the mortgage lending company with over 20 years of experience in mortgage marketing and branding. Prior to joining the company, Manna led marketing efforts for a number of financial institutions and top lenders. She most recently served as president of digital strategy and innovation for Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation.

Michael Isaacs, CEO of GO Mortgage, said Manna’s extensive experience and innovative approach to marketing will be instrumental in elevating the company’s brand awareness and expanding its market share.

“Her strategic mindset, creativity, and passion for marketing make her a valuable addition to the GO Mortgage team. We are confident that Jessica will play a key role in GO Mortgage’s growth and success in the coming years,” Isaacs said.

As CMO, Manna will oversee the company’s digital marketing initiatives, brand positioning, and messaging, and customer acquisition efforts. In this role, Manna will also collaborate with the company’s sales teams to align marketing efforts with business goals and objectives, the company said.

“I am thrilled to join the GO Mortgage team and to have the opportunity to contribute to the company’s continued growth and success,” said Manna. “I look forward to working closely with Michael and the rest of the team to develop and execute effective marketing strategies that drive customer acquisition and build brand loyalty.”

This content was generated using AI, and was edited and fact-checked by HousingWire's editors.

