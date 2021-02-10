Freddie Mac appoints new team to address housing equity

Freddie Mac announced Wednesday the creation of new leadership roles in order to address equity in housing in single- and multifamily housing businesses.

Pamela Perry

Freddie Mac appointed Pamela Perry as vice president of single-family equitable housing, and Amanda Nunnink as vice president of equity in multifamily housing.

Perry will lead a newly formed team responsible for creating solutions to help minority families across the income spectrum achieve homeownership.

“With this new position, we are bringing a dedicated and distinct focus to address some of the most systemic issues we face in homeownership and wealth in communities of color,” said Donna Corley, Freddie Mac executive vice president and head of single-family business. “Pam brings the experience, passion and strategic leadership required to deliver on Freddie Mac’s mission to make home possible for all Americans.”

Perry brings 25 years of legal experience in the financial services industry, with expertise in fair housing and community development. Perry joined Freddie Mac in 2011 to oversee the company’s fair lending program. She previously advised on solutions for complex corporate finance transactions with firms such as JPMorgan Chase.

“I’m humbled to have the opportunity to bring an even greater focus to the solutions that address the complex issues communities of color face in attaining and sustaining homeownership,” Perry said. “Black Americans face a significant number of barriers to owning a home, many of which can be traced to discrimination and disparities in access to credit. These challenges ultimately contribute to the widening wealth gap we see today. I am proud to be part of a company committed to taking on these important issues and I’m excited to get to work.”

Amanda Nunnink

Nunnink will lead efforts to create improvements for renters and the rental housing industry and work across multifamily to elevate diversity, equity and inclusion principles throughout the division. The company said Nunnink, who brings nearly a decade of experience working with Freddie Mac’s Optigo network, will leverage her relationships with investors, lenders and borrowers to drive industry-wide outcomes.

“At Freddie Mac, we are taking active steps to embed diversity, equity and inclusion in every corner of our business,” said Debby Jenkins, Freddie Mac executive vice president and head of multifamily business. “Amanda’s new role demonstrates Freddie Mac’s clear commitment to support sustainable improvements for the multifamily industry and for renters in the broader financial and housing system.”

Nunnink joined Freddie Mac in 2012 in production and sales where she led the development of several of Freddie Mac Multifamily’s more innovative offerings. Before that, Nunnink held various production roles for banks and investment groups. While she assumes her new role, Nunnink will also continue most of her duties as vice president of multifamily investor relations.

“From investors and lenders to borrowers and renters, we are developing a comprehensive and actionable strategy to foster equitable outcomes for renters from all communities,” Nunnink said. “I am honored to serve in this capacity, which will allow us to look deeper into our mission and use our platform to create change.”

Although the pandemic has created many uncertainties when it comes to homeownership and the economy overall, in its latest forecast, Freddie Mac forecasted that the current low mortgage interest rate environment is projected to continue with the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaging below 3% through the end of 2021.