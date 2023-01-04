FormFree raises $55,000 for American Red Cross

Mortgage technology provider FormFree gives back to those in need in Northeast Georgia in a big way. FormFree hosted its third annual Heroes Golf Classic and raised nearly $55,000 for the American Red Cross. The donations will go toward disaster relief and hosting future blood drives. The CEO of FormFree, Brent Chandler, is also on the board of directors for the American Red Cross.

Below, Brent Chandler spoke with HousingWire about the impact of the event and FormFree’s goals for the future.

HOUSINGWIRE: The Heroes Golf Classic is in its third year of raising funds for the American Red Cross. How has the event grown or changed over time? What accomplishments are you most proud of?

BRENT CHANDLER: FormFree’s commitment to the American Red Cross stems back to its founding in 2008 when we began supporting the nonprofit through participation in blood drives, food drives and fundraisers. Since its inaugural year, the Heroes Golf Classic has experienced tremendous growth, both financially and in the participation of teams and sponsors.

In 2020, we hosted the very first Heroes Golf Classic to garner support for American Red Cross programs and services — including disaster relief, educational programs and blood collection — and recognize local heroes during our nation’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2020 Heroes Golf Classic raised $30,000. Incredibly, the total amount of financial support nearly doubled at our 2021 tournament, which brought in more than $57,000. This year, we raised an additional $55,000 for this amazing cause.

Team participation has also increased by more than 25% since our inaugural tournament, with an average participation of 26 teams and more than 100 golfers. Giving back to those in need is a key component of the company culture we strive to uphold at FormFree, and we are proud of every cent we have helped raise for the American Red Cross. One of our biggest accomplishments was the more than $10,000 raised to support Sickle Cell Disease efforts in Georgia.

We are also proud of the dedication shown by our annual golfers who have endured less-than-perfect weather conditions while supporting people in need.

HW: What are FormFree’s longterm goals for the fundraiser?

BC: As we continue building upon the participation and fundraising growth that the Heroes Golf Classic has achieved over the past three years, our primary goal for future iterations of the event is to inspire other organizations to adopt a culture of service by partnering with a charitable cause like the American Red Cross.

We also look forward to one day reaching the incredible milestone of raising $1 million.

HW: How are the donations from the golf classic transforming the lives of people relying on American Red Cross assistance in Georgia?

BC: The funds raised from the Heroes Golf Classic benefit families across the Northeast Georgia region who are experiencing life-changing disasters such as home fires, hurricanes, tornadoes, flooding and more. Proceeds also support disaster preparedness education programs and patients living with Sickle Cell Disease.

In the last year alone, funds from the Heroes Golf Classic have helped the American Red Cross of Northeast Georgia certify 6,764 local individuals in life-saving classes such as first aid, CPR, aquatics and babysitters training; install 970 smoke detectors in vulnerable neighborhoods, making 440 homes safer; provide preparedness education and fire safety training to more than 1,151 youth; open 774 emergency Service to the Armed Forces cases and complete over 1,379 case services; collect 19,438 units of blood through 911 community blood drives; respond to 267 disasters and deliver emergency assistance to 1,059 individuals; and, earn the support of 331 dedicated volunteers who gave 33,325 hours to the Northeast Georgia chapter of the Red Cross.

According to Marlon Trone, executive director of the American Red Cross of Northeast Georgia, “None of these accomplishments would be possible without the generosity of our donors, the support of our board of directors and the more than 300 volunteers that support the American Red Cross of Northeast Georgia.”

HW: How can other housing industry pro-fessionals get involved with the event or donate their time or funds to the cause?

BC: There are a variety of ways that people can show their support for the American Red Cross — from volunteering to making a financial contribution or simply spreading awareness for its lifesaving programs. First, you should take the time to learn about the Northeast Georgia chapter of the American Red Cross and its life-saving programs and services by visiting their website.

Giving is the highest form of living. By giving back to those in need, we gain purpose through service. This sentiment is especially pertinent right now, as the American Red Cross has an urgent need for volunteers to support the communities impacted by Hurricane Ian.

Finally, complete FormFree’s contact page online to be notified when we announce the details of next year’s Heroes Golf Classic.

HW: Anything else you’d like to add?

BC: FormFree and the American Red Cross of Northeast Georgia are extremely grateful for the continued support of the American Red Cross board members and our generous Heroes Golf Classic sponsors. They deserve the credit for the three years of success that this event has brought.