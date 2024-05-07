REcolorado MLS CEO on the power of data and the MLS
Did lower mortgage rates slow housing inventory growth?
AI accelerates lending. For real
New eXp Realty CEO Leo Pareja lays out the company’s priorities
MortgageOriginationPeople Movers

Flagstar Bank makes changes to TPO leadership

The bank promoted Rich Hoffman to senior vice president and head of TPO lending

Flagstar Bank has made changes to its third-party origination (TPO) channel leadership. Industry veteran John Gibson is leaving the company to pursue other opportunities, and he will be replaced by Rich Hoffman as senior vice president and head of TPO lending.

Hoffman has spent more than 30 years in mortgage banking, 22 of them at Flagstar, where he started as an account executive. He’s replacing Gibson, who spent nearly five years leading the TPO channel and focusing on client experience. 

According to Inside Mortgage Finance (IMF) estimates, Flagstar produced $14.2 billion in mortgages through its third-party originator channel in 2023, making it the ninth-largest U.S. lender in the space. Last year’s volume declined 29.5% compared to the previous year. 

TPO is the bank’s main source of mortgages. When considering all channels, the lender produced $15.7 billion last year, down 41.6% year and year and ranking No. 24 in the country, according to IMF data. 

Flagstar Bank also promoted Lisa Lacey as its East region director. 

A bank spokesperson wrote to HousingWire that, in these new roles, “Rich and Lisa will focus on finding opportunities to help clients get the most out of the Flagstar mortgage flywheel,“ which includes the third-party origination channel, mortgage banking finance and treasury management services.  

In December 2022, Flagstar Bank concluded its merger with New York Community Bancorp, which recently received a $1 billion equity investment from a group led by former U.S. Department of Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin’s private equity firm, Liberty Strategic Capital. 

The investment aims to strengthen the bank’s balance sheet amid a confidence crisis related to its commercial real estate loan portfolio.

In March 2023, Flagstar surprised the market amid the banking crisis by acquiring some assets, liabilities and deposits of Signature Bank from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC). 

More:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular Articles

Latest Articles

Analyst holds down arrow near the wooden houses. Concept of falling real estate market. Low prices and cost of housing. Reduced mortgage rates and housing demand. Bankruptcy. Crisis and low liquidity
Mortgage rates ease as the labor market cools  

Mortgage rates eased slightly last week after a cooler-than-expected jobs report. Additionally, the 10-year Treasury yield fell after Friday’s jobs report.

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please