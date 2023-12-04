FirstHome IQ now has 60 ambassadors boosting financial literacy

FirstHome IQ, a nonprofit focused on homeownership and financial literacy education, has expanded its ambassador program and now has 60 mortgage and real estate professionals who donate a portion of every loan to further this mission.

The nonprofit, founded by industry leaders Kristin Messerli, Dave Savage and Todd Bookspan, launched the beta version of its ambassador program in September with 28 professionals. Through the program, mortgage and real estate professionals donate $100 per transaction and commit to educating the next generation.

“Our beta ambassadors have been instrumental in shaping a program that not only aids communities but also provides new avenues for business growth in challenging markets,” said Messerli, executive director of FirstHome IQ. “Their feedback has led to the addition of crucial resources like new presentation materials, playbooks, and advanced tools.”

The program started with three courses, but has evolved to include features such as the ability for ambassadors to track performance and engagement in the FirstHome IQ Score quiz. This tool not only aids in personal financial education but also allows ambassadors to stay connected with new leads. The program also fosters collaboration with partners, enhancing the quality and reach of FirstHome IQ presentations.

“Our goal is to turn loan officers and agents into the first responders of the financial literacy crisis,” said Savage. “This expansion shows our commitment as an industry to financial literacy and sustainable homeownership for the next generation, as well as our dedication to providing our ambassadors with tools and resources that support their professional growth,” Savage adds.

Ambassadors are engaging partners with the program and creating leads through these new connections. Ambassadors are also initiating financial literacy programs in schools, nurturing relationships with educators and parents while educating the younger generation.

FirstHome IQ continues to develop courses and curricula tailored to diverse demographics, from high school students to college graduates.