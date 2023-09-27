FirstHomeIQ launches Ambassador program

FirstHome IQ, a new nonprofit founded by industry leaders Kristin Messerli, Dave Savage and Todd Bookspan, launched its Ambassador Program today to end the financial literacy crisis in the U.S. Through the program, mortgage and real estate professionals donate $100 per transaction and commit to educating the next generation.

“The response to our soft invitation to this program has really been inspiring,” said Messerli, FirstHomeIQ’s executive director. “We have had a huge response from mortgage professionals who raised their hands after a soft announcement of the program.”

FirstHomeIQ chose 28 of these professionals as beta Ambassadors who will provide feedback and help shape the future of the program based on their dedication to the cause, production levels, significant influence, and early support as “Founder Friends” of the organization, Messerli said.

The inaugural Ambassadors are:

Lynette Arrasmith, Wade Betz, Michelle Castle, Scott Davis, Brendan Donelson, Wally Elibiary Brendan Farrell, Jeremy Forcier, Jacalyn Forleo, Darlene Franklin, Roni Gonzalez, Jered Helton, Chris Lambert, Rick Linn, JJ Mazzo, Sarah McCalmon, Josh Mettle, Scott Morse, Ryan Niles, Jordan Nutter, Rich Parsons, Felicia Saucier, Rick Scherer, Sean Herrero, Katie Pastor Trinidad, Michelle Willer, Ryan Wise and Kelly Zitlow.

Bookspan, a mortgage advisor, co-founder and Ambassador, said, “This is a great way for us as an industry to come together to solve real problems facing the next generation while also aligning that mission with our brand and business goals.” Similarly, Ambassador Josh Mettle said, “This program is a great way for us to not only have an impact in our communities but also to build relationships with Realtor partners and other community leaders.”

FirstHome IQ’s mission is to deliver comprehensive homeownership education, inspiration, and essential resources to the next generation, Meserli said. To date, the organization has launched three distinct courses, with two more under production. They’ve also formulated curriculum modules for educators and developed presentation materials for industry professionals interested in hosting live sessions.

The program’s funding will help create new courses and curricula addressing the diverse needs of their target demographic — from homeless high school students to college graduates. Additionally, it will also aid FirstHome IQ counselors in fostering connections with schools and nonprofits nationwide.