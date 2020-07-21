First Guaranty Mortgage plans to hire for more than 150 positions

Mortgage lender First Guaranty Mortgage Corporation and its dba Goodmortgage is looking to hire more than 150 people for its retail, wholesale, correspondent, non-delegated and shared services teams.

FGMC is opening positions in its Texas, Nevada, New Jersey, Maryland and North Carolina offices – with some positions being fully remote. The company also plans to open an Arizona branch in the future.

Current opportunities include underwriters, correspondent loan analysts, retail closers, risk analysts, mortgage loan originators and wholesale funders among many others. Positions vary from entry level to senior level management with deeper roots in the industry.

“The biggest benefit to working with FGMC and Goodmortgage is our culture,” said Sarah Gonzalez, COO of FGMC. “We call ourselves ‘Mortgage Mavericks,’ meaning that we think outside the box, act with integrity, and put our people (employees, partners, borrowers) first always.”

Recently the company launched Pulse, an “employee experience initiative” that includes a partnership with CASA, paid time off to volunteer, a speaker series, career development conversations, and a Pulse council that is made up of employees who will assist in idea generation for brand initiatives and service-level growth.

All of the wholesale, correspondent, non-delegated, and shared services positions are eligible for permanent remote work. However, retail sales positions are tied to a physical branch location for licensing purposes.

To apply to be part of the First Guaranty Mortgage Corporation team, interested individuals can send their resume to careers@fgmc.com or click here to apply online.

HousingJobs is a curation of housing companies that are hiring. If you are looking for a job in the industry, check out our hiring stories here. If you’re an executive at a housing company and you’re hiring, please send a note to our Chief Product Officer Diego Sanchez at dsanchez@housingwire.com.