Fintech product showcase

Technology is important in digitizing the mortgage process, but what’s more important is effective coordination between all parties. Lenders need to be able to connect with borrowers, as well as other housing professionals, with ease. The problem with technology is that many people work across different systems, which can create a fragmented mortgage ecosystem.

To avoid this issue, housing professionals need access to systems that offer seamless integration and feature modern capabilities and extreme flexibility. From automating the identification process to using AI to convert data, lenders need advanced technologies to help them connect and close loans quickly.

The 17 companies featured in this section offer platforms that help lenders digitize closings, cut costs and enhance the borrower experience.

Black Knight

CoreLogic

DocMagic

FICS

First American Data & Analytics

Global DMS

homegenius

HPA, a Cognizant company

Nomis Solutions

Nationwide Title Clearing

Refinitiv

Reggora

Sagent

Snapdocs

SoftWorks AI

Stavvy

WFG