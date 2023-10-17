How lenders can help lessen home insurance shopping headaches for borrowers
Proptech

FinLocker and Milestones join forces in new partnership

The goal of the operation is to streamline and facilitate the home buying process

Home management portals company Milestones and financial fitness platform FinLocker have announced a strategic partnership.

The aim of this partnership is to help convert the Finlocker leads into closings by guiding consumers through Milestones’ “homebuyer hubs.” The second step will be to try and retain those customers in Milestones’ “homeowner hub.” 

Finlocker is what one might call a “lead nurture platform,” it assists and engages prospective homebuyers through financial literacy education. Milestones, on the other hand, offers “online and secure home management portals.” Each hub offers access to different services such as home maintenance providers, market insights, property search and more.

“FinLocker is excited to partner with Milestones as the platform provides an extension of our financial fitness platform to prepare first-time homebuyers to qualify for a mortgage,” Brian Vieaux, president and COO of FinLocker, said in a prepared statement. “Mortgage lenders who use Milestones will now have an all-encompassing solution to attract, engage, nurture, retain and reactivate clients in their database.”

FinLocker and Milestones offer a multitude of useful tools that can benefit homebuyers during the pre and post-transaction stages, the companies said. For example, consumers will be able to experiment with credit monitoring and credit score-building tools, homebuyer mortgage readiness assessment and guidance but also home value and home equity monitoring. 

