HW Media
HW Media connects and informs decision makers across the housing economy. Professionals rely on HW Media for breaking news, reporting, and industry data and rankings. Moving the Housing Market Forward.
Brands
Subscribe
Events
Popular Links
How to stay competitive with specialty mortgage products heading into 2023
How to stay competitive with specialty mortgage products heading into 2023
Three can’t-miss panels for new real estate agents at HW Annual Oct. 3-5
Three can’t-miss panels for new real estate agents at HW Annual Oct. 3-5
Webinar: Everybody in the chain loves eNotes
Webinar: Everybody in the chain loves eNotes
How a surge in HELOCs is affecting reverse mortgages
How a surge in HELOCs is affecting reverse mortgages
Mortgage

Fifth Third Bank unveils new warehouse lending business

The Ohio-based regional lender says expansion demonstrates bank’s commitment to the mortgage industry

Cincinnati-based Fifth Third Bank NA, part of Fifth Third Bancorp, a regional lender with some $207 billion in assets, has launched a new warehouse-financing arm that will serve independent mortgage bankers.

The lender’s new warehouse financing arm will be led by Donnie Martin, who has more than 25 years of mortgage industry experience. Martin, Firth Third’s group head of mortgage warehouse finance, along with a team of warehouse lending professionals, will be based in Dallas.

“We’re bringing the resources of Fifth Third’s commercial bank to the mortgage industry to help our clients achieve their long-term strategic objectives,” Martin said.

Fifth Third (NASDAQ: FITB), one of the largest regional banks in the country, stressed in announcing the new warehouse financing unit that it can offer the liquidity, credit and banking solutions demanded by independent mortgage bankers. Warehouse lending offers short-term financing to mortgage bankers that provides interim liquidity until loans are sold or securitized in the secondary market.

“Fifth Third’s Mortgage Finance Connect technology platform will provide clients efficient, same-day funding that integrates with existing processes,” the bank’s announcement of the new warehouse-lending arm states. “The quick fulfillment, together with a broad product offering, provides the tools necessary for mortgage bankers to succeed in a fast-paced, ever-changing industry.”

The new mortgage warehouse business joins Fifth Third’s correspondent lending group, capital markets whole-loan trading desk and Treasury management solutions team in serving mortgage bankers across the country.

“At Fifth Third, we look to be the banking partner of choice for independent mortgage bankers,” said Kevin Lavender, head of commercial banking at Fifth Third Bank. “Our resources and focus on relationships position us to provide solutions to our clients’ most pressing business problems.”

Warehouse lenders ended the second quarter with $132 billion of commitments on their books, a 3.6% decline from the first quarter, and a 9% decline from a year ago, according to Inside Mortgage Finance.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular Articles

Latest Articles

newsroom template_mortgage fraud
Court shuts down alleged sham mortgage relief operation in California HW+

U.S. District Court for the Central District of California said there was strong evidence that the sued companies illegally charged thousands of dollars with false promises that they would alter consumers’ loans. 

Sponsored Content

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please