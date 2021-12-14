FHFA takes a swing at racial bias in appraisals

The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) is the latest stakeholder to examine how racial bias may creep into property valuations.

In a Dec. 14 blog post, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac’s regulator and conservator said it found examples of “overt references to race, ethnicity, and other prohibited bases under federal fair lending laws,” which FHFA said indicate the “continued presence of valuation bias.”

Appraisers are not supposed to base their analysis on protected classes, and in the Uniform Residential Appraisal Report, appraisers attest that “race and the racial composition of the neighborhood are not appraisal factors.” But when the FHFA hunted for examples of racial bias by keyword searching the free-form commentary section in millions of appraisal reports, it found thousands of references to race and ethnicity.

After reviewing those “potential race-related flags,” the FHFA found that many were false positives. Still, there were a number of troubling examples — although the report does not specify how many.

“The racial and ethnic compositions of a neighborhood should never be a factor that influences the value of a family’s home,” the report read. “Our observation of appraisals suggests that racial and ethnic compositions of a neighborhood are still sometimes included in commentary, clearly indicating the writer thought it was important to establishing value.”

Numerous appraisal reports cited the ethnic or racial makeup of neighborhoods, in percentages or, sometimes, using more expressive language. One appraiser noted the ethnic groups that had immigrated to an area, and called it “one spicy neighborhood.”