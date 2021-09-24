The latest economic and policy trends facing mortgage servicers
The latest economic and policy trends facing mortgage servicers

Join this webinar for an in-depth roundtable discussion on economic and policy trends impacting servicers as well as a look ahead at strategies servicers should employ in the next year.

2021 RealTrends Brokerage Compensation Report

For the study, RealTrends surveyed all the firms on the 2021 RealTrends 500 and Nation’s Best rankings, asking for annual compensation data for the 2020 calendar year.

Steve Murray on the importance of protecting property rights

In this episode, Steve Murray, RealTrends advisor and industry stalwart, discusses some of the issues facing private property rights, including how a case in Germany could potentially affect U.S. legislation.

Lenders, it’s time to consider offering non-QM products

The non-QM market is making a comeback following a pause in 2020. As lenders rush to implement, Angel Oak is helping them adopt these new lending products.

FHFA extends multifamily forbearance indefinitely

Forbearance for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac mortgages was set to expire September 30

Multifamily property owners who are struggling to make mortgage payments due to the COVID-19 pandemic now will have access to forbearance programs indefinitely in the case of loans backed by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) announced today.

Forbearance options for multifamily mortgages backed by the GSEs were set to expire on Sept. 30, but the FHFA has extended until needed. On October 1, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac will continue offering COVID-19 forbearance to qualified multifamily owners, unless otherwise instructed by FHFA. But landlords must:

  • Inform tenants in writing about tenant protections available during the property owner’s forbearance and repayment periods; and
  • Agree not to evict tenants solely for the nonpayment of rent while the property is in forbearance.

Eligible landlords must also:

  • Allow the tenant flexibility to repay back rent over time and not in a lump sum;
  • Not charge the tenant late fees or penalties for non-payment of rent; and
  • Give the tenant at least a 30-day notice to vacate.

Sandra Thompson, acting director at FHFA, said in a statement that the fourth extension announced today is due to the uncertain nature of this pandemic. “FHFA is taking further action to protect renters, property owners, and the mortgage market.”

The Freddie Mac’s most recent report shows 304 forborne securitized multifamily loans, representing $2.3 billion as of Aug. 25, or 1.1% of the total securitized loans as measured by unpaid principal balance. 

“While we have seen only a few loans start a new forbearance program recently, we remain positioned to support the market and renters who may be impacted by the unpredictability of the pandemic going forward,” said in a statement Debby Jenkins, head of Multifamily at Freddie Mac.

In the single-family mortgages, the U.S. forbearance rate decrease last week to 3.00%, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association. Single-family loans backed by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac that were in forbearance dropped five points to 1.47%.

The data shows that exits remained elevated compared to requests or re-entries last week. However, during the last 15 months, 16% of exits were borrowers who did not make their monthly payments and did not have a loss mitigation plan.

justice lawyer / judge gavel working with legal documents in a court room
Ex-loanDepot COO: Tony Hsieh cut corners to boost volume

The suit, filed by former COO Tammy Richards, accuses loanDepot CEO Anthony Hsieh of ordering the sales team to “trust [their] borrowers” and close loans, disregarding proper underwriting etiquette. 

Sep 23, 2021 By and

New home sales rise for second consecutive month

Regionally, on a year-to-date basis, new home sales fell 1.0% in the Northeast and 2.3% in the West, but rose 4.4% in the Midwest and 4.5% in the South.

Sep 24, 2021
New home sales rise for second consecutive month

Regionally, on a year-to-date basis, new home sales fell 1.0% in the Northeast and 2.3% in the West, but rose 4.4% in the Midwest and 4.5% in the South.

Sep 24, 2021 By

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

