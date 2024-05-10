eXp Realty launches new coaching platform

eXp Realty launched a new coaching platform, eXp Elevate Coaching, the company announced on Thursday. The platform is an extension of eXp’s University and Mentor programs and aims to help agents grow their business.

eXp’s University and Mentor programs offer agents a string of educational programs, including one-on-one coaching, mastermind groups and group coaching sessions. The new platform will host a series of self-guided programs.

“This innovative program is designed to provide personalized, actionable guidance that addresses the unique challenges and opportunities faced by today’s real estate professionals,” Bryon Ellington, chief learning officer at eXp Realty, said in a statement.

The eXp Elevate Coaching platform boasts two main programs: Accelerate Live and Accelerate On-Demand. Led by top eXp Realty agents, the programs will distill practical strategies and personalized coaching to help agents attain rapid growth and success.

In the first quarter of 2024, eXp World Holdings, eXp Realty’s parent company, was unable to turn a profit due to the challenging housing market. From January through March, the company reported a net loss of $15.6 million, compared to a net gain of $1.5 million in Q1 2023.

Additionally, eXp Realty has recently welcomed several new faces to its executive team, including the appointment of Leo Pareja to the role of CEO in April.