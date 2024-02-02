eXp enters affiliated business agreement with Citrus Closing Group

Real estate brokerage eXp Realty has entered into an affiliated business agreement with Orlando, Florida-based title firm Citrus Closing Group, according to an announcement on Thursday.

“We are thrilled about the prospects of our exciting new partnership with eXp Realty, anticipating a wealth of opportunities and collaborative success ahead,” Jeremy Webb, the president of Citrus Closing Group, said in a statement. “This partnership is poised to enhance agents’ title experiences through streamlined processes, exceptional service and unparalleled mobility.”

Citrus Closing Group serves clients in the Florida counties of Lake Seminole, Osceola, Orange, and Brevard.

“The Orlando market is experiencing significant activity from both local and international buyers, thanks to its thriving economy and diverse culture,” Leo Pareja, eXp’s chief strategy officer, said in a statement. “Orlando and its surrounding areas provide a wide range of housing options, making collaborations like this incredibly valuable for real estate professionals, as well as buyers and sellers. Our objective is to ensure a transparent and seamless closing experience that benefits all parties involved.”

This is the second title-affiliated business agreement eXp has announced in the past year. In 2023, the brokerage entered into an agreement with Virginia-based title firm Lares Title.

Additionally, the brokerage was previously part of a title joint venture known as Silverline Title & Escrow, which expanded to 17 states before ultimately being dissolved in early 2023.