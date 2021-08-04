Mortgage Tech Demo Day
Mortgage Tech Demo Day

In a half-day format, technology companies will demo their platforms and answer questions. You can tune in for the whole demo day, or strategically drop in on sessions to learn about specific solutions.

DOJ v. NAR and the ethics of real estate commissions
DOJ v. NAR and the ethics of real estate commissions

Today’s HousingWire Daily features the first-ever episode of Houses in Motion. We discuss the Department of Justice’s recent move to withdraw from a settlement agreement with the NAR.

Hopes for generational investment in housing fade in DC
Hopes for generational investment in housing fade in DC

Despite a Democratic majority, the likelihood of a massive investment in housing via a $3.5 trillion social infrastructure package appears slim these days. HW+ Premium Content

How non-QM lenders can make the origination process easier for brokers
How non-QM lenders can make the origination process easier for brokers

As a leader in non-QM loans, Angel Oak Mortgage Solutions offers the expertise and technology to make a broker's life easier - not harder.

AgentReal EstateBrokerageMortgage

eXp CEO loves Glenn Stearns’ star power

During a company earnings call, Glenn Sanford says a mortgage joint venture with Kind Lending will benefit from Stearns' "celebrity status."

HW+ Glenn stearns
Glenn Stearns, founder and CEO at Kind Lending

Residential real estate brokerage eXp continues to be profitable, and company CEO Glenn Sanford became a fan of Glenn Stearns through reality television.

Those were two takeaways from the company’s second quarter earnings call on Wednesday, in which Sanford and other company executives wrestled with how to diversify a company that has been a somewhat unlikely darling of Wall Street.

The Bellingham, Washington-based company reported $37.0 million in net income for the months of April through June, with $20.6 million of that figure coming from a one-time income tax benefit. The tax benefit primarily comes from a release of a valuation allowance, according to a footnote in eXp’s Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

But while eXp has proven consistent profitability and rapidly grown its brokerage, its business has insignificantly diversified beyond collecting a sliver of agent commission splits and assorted agent fees.

One attempt to change that is a partnership with Kind Lending – the new mortgage company from Stearns Lending founder Glenn Stearns – to originate mortgages. The joint venture announced this July is called Success Lending, and it is slated to get off the ground in October.

This content is exclusively for HW+ members.

Start an HW+ Membership now for less than $1 a day.

Your HW+ Membership includes:

  • Unlimited access to HW+ articles and analysis
  • Exclusive access to the HW+ Slack community and virtual events
  • HousingWire Magazine delivered to your home or office
    • Become a member today

    Already a member? log in

    Most Popular Articles

    AdobeStock_289324443
    Home prices are still rising, but relief for buyers is coming

    Domestic home prices increased 2.3% from May to June, and 17.2% year-over-year, per CoreLogic. Twin Falls, Idaho had the highest annual increase at 40.2%.

    Aug 03, 2021 By

    Latest Articles

    AdobeStock_221300514
    More households paid their rent and mortgage in Q2 2021

    Fewer than five million households failed to make their rent or mortgage payments in the second quarter of 2021, down from Q1

    Aug 04, 2021 By
    3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

    Log In

    Log in with LinkedIn OR

    Forgot Password?

    Don't have an account? Please