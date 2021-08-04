eXp CEO loves Glenn Stearns’ star power

Glenn Stearns, founder and CEO at Kind Lending

Residential real estate brokerage eXp continues to be profitable, and company CEO Glenn Sanford became a fan of Glenn Stearns through reality television.

Those were two takeaways from the company’s second quarter earnings call on Wednesday, in which Sanford and other company executives wrestled with how to diversify a company that has been a somewhat unlikely darling of Wall Street.

The Bellingham, Washington-based company reported $37.0 million in net income for the months of April through June, with $20.6 million of that figure coming from a one-time income tax benefit. The tax benefit primarily comes from a release of a valuation allowance, according to a footnote in eXp’s Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

But while eXp has proven consistent profitability and rapidly grown its brokerage, its business has insignificantly diversified beyond collecting a sliver of agent commission splits and assorted agent fees.

One attempt to change that is a partnership with Kind Lending – the new mortgage company from Stearns Lending founder Glenn Stearns – to originate mortgages. The joint venture announced this July is called Success Lending, and it is slated to get off the ground in October.