EasyKnock funds $20 million in Series B round

Company launched MoveAbility solution for Realtors since last funding round

Residential sell and lease-back company EasyKnock announced the completion of a $20 million Series B funding round on Tuesday, co-led by Blumberg Capital and QED Investors, with contributions from FJ Labs, Correlation, Moderne, 7BC and Interplay.

With this funding round, EasyKnock said that it will further enhance its technologies while scaling product offerings and adding more staff.

Since the last funding round in May 2019, EasyKnock has launched the MoveAbility solution for Realtors.

In April, realtor.com and EasyKnock teamed up to give customers the option to access the value of their homes without having to move immediately, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Through this solution, realtor.com users can determine their eligibility for two EasyKnock programs – Sell and Stay and MoveAbility – at no upfront cost or commitment.

“At EasyKnock we understand that there are occasions where homeowners are forced to choose between their home and their finances,” said Jarred Kessler, CEO of EasyKnock. “We don’t want homeowners to have to make that decision. With around 25% of the housing market eligible for our products, we deliver a balance of flexibility and speed. In doing so, we enable consumers to monetize their equity and take control of their future.”

