Dunmor adds to its business-purpose lending team

Los Angeles-based Dunmor, a technology-enabled lender that specializes in loans for residential real estate investors, has added a pair of experienced executives in the business-purpose lending space.

The company announced Monday that it hired Tuam Pham as chief marketing officer and Steve Huff as senior vice president of asset management and servicing.

Pham has 23 years of marketing experience in the real estate and finance sectors. He previously served eight years as chief marketing officer at CoreVest Finance, where helped the lender surpass $20 billion in loan volume. Along with connecting the firm to potential clients through marketing, branding and communications, he also led the launch of a customer experience portal and other tech-based innovations.

Huff has spent 20 years in the real estate industry, including 11 years with Wedgewood, a former parent company of CIVIC Financial Services. He previously managed a portfolio of business-purpose loans and nonqualified mortgages with a value of more than $2 billion. Huff has also worked in the whole loan investment sector on pricing, due diligence, portfolio surveillance and loss mitigation.

Dunmor is a nationwide lender founded in 2021 that offers several types of investment loans, including short-term bridge financing, fix-and-flip loans, ground-up construction loans, and rental financing for single-family and multifamily properties.