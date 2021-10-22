Lunch & Learn: Are appraisals the next big opportunity in mortgage fulfillment?
Lunch & Learn: Are appraisals the next big opportunity in mortgage fulfillment?

This Lunch & Learn for mortgage lenders will explore the evolution of the appraisal process as well as opportunities for innovation.

HousingWire Annual Virtual Summit

Sessions from HousingWire Annual 2021 are going to be virtually streamed on October 25. Register now for FREE to tune into what housing industry leaders had to say this year!

How Freddie Mac is addressing affordable housing challenges

Freddie Mac is focused on addressing limited access to credit, housing inequalities, creation and preservation of affordable housing supply and advancement of homeownership education.

How to increase minority homeownership?

Today’s HousingWire Daily features a roundtable discussion from HousingWire’s Lunch & Learn series that looks at “Unpacking the lender’s vital role in increasing minority homeownership.”

Politics & Money

DOJ, OCC, CFPB pledge to combat “modern-day redlining”

Agencies also announced $5M settlement action with Trustmark National Bank for redlining in Memphis, TN area

Attorney General Merrick Garland

The Department of Justice, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau are teaming up in a new initiative to combat redlining.

The Civil Division of the DOJ will partner with U.S. Attorneys offices in its “most aggressive and coordinated effort” yet, Attorney General Merrick Garland said.

“Much has changed since the federal government engaged in Depression-era redlining, but discriminatory lending practices by financial institutions still exist,” Garland said. “Unfortunately, redlining remains a persistent form of discrimination that harms minority communities.”

The initiative will “seek to address fair lending concerns on a broader geographic scale than the DOJ has ever before,” Garland said. The DOJ will also draw on and strengthen its partnership with CFPB, and with financial regulatory agencies like the OCC.

The all-hands-on-deck effort has already resulted in a settlement with a bank for alleged redlining — the second in two months’ time — and Garland said more are on the way.

