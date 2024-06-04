DFW indie brokerage Stryve Realty joins United Real Estate

United Real Estate is growing in Dallas. The nation’s eighth-largest brokerage today announced a merger between existing affiliate United Real Estate I DFW Properties and Fort Worth-based Stryve Realty.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The combined operations include two offices in Fort Worth and one in Grapevine under the United flag and gives United | DFW Properties more than 200 agents servicing the region. Stryve Realty founder and managing broker Shawn Buck, who leads about 60 agents, will join United as an associate broker and strategic growth partner.

“United is empowering agents and teams to build their own brands and run their businesses according to their needs,” Buck said in a prepared statement. “It’s a bottom-up instead of a top-down management approach. My agents will benefit from United’s level of brand recognition, top-notch technology, training, referral network, healthcare plans and retirement, to name a few.”

This is the second merger in 12 months for United | DFW Properties, following its October 2023 merger with Insight Realty. That merger added approximately 100 agents.