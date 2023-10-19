United Real Estate expands North Texas footprint through M&A

Dallas-based United Real Estate is expanding its footprint in its home state. United Real Estate | DFW Properties is merging with Grapevine, Texas-based Insight Realty Network, according to an announcement on Thursday.

The merger expands United Real Estate’s agent count to 830 in North Texas and 1,810 statewide. The merged firm, which will operate under the United Real Estate | DFW Properties name, will have agents based out of both United Real Estate’s Fort Worth office and the former Insight Realty office in Grapevine.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“United approached us because of the value we offer. By combining our arsenal of resources, we are doubling down on the market and positioning our company and agents for explosive growth. In this merger, one plus one equals four,” Andy Bearden, the owner of Insight Realty, said in a statement.

Bearden will serve as CEO of the merged firm and Brenda Cole a co-owner of United will serve as the manage broker.

“We have discussed growing through merger or partnership for some time. We built our brokerage from the ground up and knew we wanted to expand further for our agents and clients. Having a powerful partner in the Fort Worth market makes a lot of sense for us. Collectively, we will gain market share throughout the DFW metroplex,” Cole said in a statement.

Through the merger, Insight Realty agents will gain access to United Real Estate tools including its nationwide referral network, CRM, customizable websites, training, automated marketing and the Bullseye Agent Productivity Platform.

Insight Realty is bringing one-on-one social media consulting, Regus workspace partnership, mentoring program for new agents, and a property management program to the table.

“This merger is a perfect example of how companies can leverage synergies, internal talent and resources to become one of the strongest players in the market. With the support of the sixth-largest national brokerage in the U.S., this union is exciting and strategic for both companies,” Rick Haase, the president of United Real Estate, said in a statement.