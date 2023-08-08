How the homeowner management approach builds a moat around real estate businesses
How the homeowner management approach builds a moat around real estate businesses
Homebuilders are at max capacity. And the housing shortage keeps widening
Homebuilders are at max capacity. And the housing shortage keeps widening
Is Appraisal Modernization Enough?
Is Appraisal Modernization Enough?
HUD partners with NAREB to combat appraisal bias
HUD partners with NAREB to combat appraisal bias
Demo Day

Demo Day: Black Knight Validate

Validate

Validate is an innovative, digital, borrower-driven mobile app that provides fast, easy, reliable and objective property valuations for home equity lending. The solution combines property data, AI, a condition-adjusted AVM and photos input by the homeowner to deliver a quick, reliable way to determine property value and available equity.

Product Fast Facts

#1

Leverages artificial intelligence to calculate property condition in real time using borrower-supplied property photographs

#2

Scores subject address against comparable properties using Black Knight’s Complexity Profiler to create a condition-adjusted valuation

#3

Calculates available equity using Black Knight’s property data to identify mortgage liens, which are deducted from the AVM value estimate

Get More Info

More:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular Articles

Latest Articles

elephant-in-tree
The jumbo market’s turning point (Part I) HW+

The jumbo downturn has been painful for bankers. In Part I of our two-part series, we examine the genesis of the market’s decline, why it’s only getting tougher for depositories, and how top coastal jumbo markets have been impacted.

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please