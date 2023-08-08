Demo Day: Black Knight Validate

Validate
Validate is an innovative, digital, borrower-driven mobile app that provides fast, easy, reliable and objective property valuations for home equity lending. The solution combines property data, AI, a condition-adjusted AVM and photos input by the homeowner to deliver a quick, reliable way to determine property value and available equity.
Product Fast Facts
#1
Leverages artificial intelligence to calculate property condition in real time using borrower-supplied property photographs
#2
Scores subject address against comparable properties using Black Knight’s Complexity Profiler to create a condition-adjusted valuation
#3
Calculates available equity using Black Knight’s property data to identify mortgage liens, which are deducted from the AVM value estimate