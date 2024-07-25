Elevating mortgage servicing through strategic outsourcing: A path to efficiency and growth
AI Summit On Demand
Free Webinar: 4X Your Real Estate Business with Jason Mitchell, America's #1 Broker
Buyer advocacy and beyond with Realtor.com CMO Mickey Neuberger
MortgageTechnology

Atlantic Coast Mortgage adopts Nextwave CRM

The lender announced its incorporation of the CRM platform, which its creator says is designed specifically for the mortgage industry

Virginia-based Atlantic Coast Mortgage announced this week that residential and wholesale banking software company CRMNow’s mortgage-oriented customer relationship management (CRM) product, Nextwave CRM, will be used by its loan originators across the 30 states it operates in.

“Nextwave CRM was the clear choice to drive our customer-centric culture and CRM initiative,” Patrick Collins, chief strategy officer at Atlantic Coast Mortgage, said in a statement. “Our goal is to provide our customers with the support and personal attention they deserve and Nextwave CRM provides us with a CRM platform ready-built for our industry.”

Corey Shelton, the lender’s chief marketing officer, added that the incorporation of the new software amounted to “the smoothest technology roll-out we have experienced.” He lauded the implementation support provided by the Nextwave providers.

Nextwave was also complementary of the lender and lauded the company as an efficient partner.

“We are so pleased to add Atlantic Coast Mortgage to our growing family of mortgage bankers and wholesale lenders,” Nextwave President Chris King said. “Their dedication to the needs of both customers and their sales and marketing organization make them a perfect fit for technology we offer.”

More:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular Articles

Latest Articles

Utah
How will a White House plan for federal lands impact states like Utah? 

More than 60% of Utah’s land is federally owned and the White House is looking to use some of this space for housing development.

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please