Atlantic Coast Mortgage adopts Nextwave CRM

Virginia-based Atlantic Coast Mortgage announced this week that residential and wholesale banking software company CRMNow’s mortgage-oriented customer relationship management (CRM) product, Nextwave CRM, will be used by its loan originators across the 30 states it operates in.

“Nextwave CRM was the clear choice to drive our customer-centric culture and CRM initiative,” Patrick Collins, chief strategy officer at Atlantic Coast Mortgage, said in a statement. “Our goal is to provide our customers with the support and personal attention they deserve and Nextwave CRM provides us with a CRM platform ready-built for our industry.”

Corey Shelton, the lender’s chief marketing officer, added that the incorporation of the new software amounted to “the smoothest technology roll-out we have experienced.” He lauded the implementation support provided by the Nextwave providers.

Nextwave was also complementary of the lender and lauded the company as an efficient partner.

“We are so pleased to add Atlantic Coast Mortgage to our growing family of mortgage bankers and wholesale lenders,” Nextwave President Chris King said. “Their dedication to the needs of both customers and their sales and marketing organization make them a perfect fit for technology we offer.”