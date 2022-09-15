Dalila Ramos to speak at HW Annual

Having open and honest conversations around how to navigate your personal and professional life is more important than ever, as everyone works to find harmony in their life. At HW Annual on Oct. 3, Dalila Ramos, founder of Love and Tacos Media, will lead a session on work life balance, addressing the realities that many people face when having to balance the various identities in their life at the came time as their career.

“The Women of Influence Forum: The good, the bad, and the things we need to talk about — an honest conversation about work-life balance,” will be moderated by Ramos. She promises that neither she, nor her panelists, are holding back.

Ramos will be joined by Aslan Home Lending‘s Carrie Gusmus, Bank of America‘s AJ Barkley, Finance of America Companies‘ Charmaine Brown and Princeton Mortgage‘s Courtney Graham. These women have decades of experience to share on finding harmony in your life, and they want to share their insights on being present at home and successful in the office. It isn’t always easy to strike that balance, but this panel aims to discuss it all, the good and the bad.

“It’s my first HousingWire Annual,” said Ramos, “the ladies and I on this panel are going to have a real conversation about work-life balance and what it is like to be a woman in our industry.”

The Women of Influence Forum at HousingWire Annual is a limited capacity, half-day event that offers attendees the opportunity to hear from women leaders in the industry and connect in a candid and real way with their counterparts. When you sign-up for HW Annual, make sure to select the add-on ticket for the forum in order to not miss out on panels like this one. Register for the forum and HW Annual here.