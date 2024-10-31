CubiCasa launches AI tool that creates virtual home tours in minutes

Interior property data company CubiCasa announced the launch of an interactive touring product for listing agents. The new CubiCasa Tour product will create interactive, virtual property tours within minutes.

The new product uses similar software to CubiCasa’s Floor Plans, another virtual listing tool that builds floor plans in five minutes or less. CubiCasa Tour generates an interactive listing page in minutes using data and photos. Beta testers praised the product for its simplicity and low cost.

CubiCasa President Jeff Allen stresses how difficult it can be for most agents to create an engaging home tour. He mentions how expensive cameras, production equipment and other virtual listing services are. Allen said that CubiCasa’s new tool is uniquely positioned to level the playing field.

“Real estate professionals are constantly looking for ways to make their listings stand out, and with CubiCasa Tour, they can now create beautiful, immersive tours effortlessly,” he said in a statement.

“You no longer need expensive 360-degree cameras, tripods or cumbersome subscriptions to create a virtual tour,“ he added. “Now, all of this can be created from a simple smartphone scan and listing photos. We’re excited about how this will enhance property listings across the world, as well as what professionals can bring to the table for potential home buyers.”

CubiCasa outlines a simple process for creating a virtual tour experience. It starts with a five-minute property scan using a smartphone or smart device photo. Next, users upload that scan, along with any additional photos, to give the artificial intelligence materials to work with. From there, the AI takes over and builds a separate webpage for the interactive tour experience.

Agents also have the freedom to integrate parts of their new property tour with existing listings.

The announcement is one of several moves by CubiCasa to innovate. Recently, the company partnered with SentriLock — a property management solutions provider for the National Association of Realtors — to offer its Floor Plan and Virtual Tour products to 500,000 agents. As the new year approaches, CubiCasa’s efforts to expand access to interactive property tours may continue to grow.

CubiCasa’s mobile application lets agents produce 3D floor plans by scanning the property. The company was acquired by Clear Capital in 2021 and houses 30-plus MLS organizations in its network.