Zillow, Realtor.com join forces to share 3D home tours and interactive listings

Zillow and Realtor.com have agreed to share 3D home tours, interactive floor plans and photo listings between both platforms, the real estate portals announced this week.

The new partnership will let real estate agents share immersive listings with potential clients on both platforms, boosting visibility and simplifying the home search process for buyers. Consumers shopping on Realtor.com can use Zillow’s 3D home tours and immersive listing media to select homes with more speed and accuracy.

The demand for 3D home tours is growing across the industry. According to a Zillow Consumer Housing Trends report released earlier this month, 62% of buyers want more immersive 3D tours to be available, while 72% of sellers say they are more likely to hire agents that use virtual tours and interactive floor plans in their listings.

These statistics highlight shifting preferences for modern consumers who rely on digital tools to make homebuying decisions.

Angela Lu, vice president of corporate and business development at Realtor.com, describes the partnership as a “win-win for everyone” and emphasizes that both companies are offering better virtual experiences for users.

“At Realtor.com, we’re committed to constantly enhancing the home search experience, and this relationship with Zillow raises the bar,” Lu said in a statement. “By seamlessly integrating Zillow’s 3D home tour technology into listings on our site, we’re empowering agents to better showcase their sellers’ properties while giving homebuyers a more immersive, informed way to explore homes.”

Zillow’s 3D home tours feature, launched in 2019, is the centerpiece of this partnership. These tours use 360-degree camera technology to give users a first-person view of a home with controls to move between rooms. Zillow’s interactive floor plans — powered by AI — combine 3D tours with listing photos for more immersion.

Realtor.com can now offer the same experience to its users, giving them power in a competitive market where in-person listings could be limited.

This isn’t the first time Zillow and Realtor.com have partnered this year. In March 2024, the two leading real estate platforms joined up to syndicate Zillow’s multifamily listings to Realtor.com, helping renters to find listings and connect with property managers.

Even with the partnership, both companies are seeing different financial outcomes. Zillow boosted its revenue to $572 million in the second quarter of 2024. Meanwhile, Realtor.com saw a 2% annualized revenue decline to $143 million in Q4 2023.