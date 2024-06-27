Bright MLS, SentriLock join forces on showing service technology

Bright MLS and SentriLock are teaming up in the hopes of strengthening showing service technologies, the companies announced on Thursday.

Through the strategic partnership, SentrilLock will provide its showing service platform to Bright subscribers. In addition, SentriLock will integrate REalchemy’s Showing Hub, which is a similar product developed by Bright and the California Regional MLS. Bright and SentriLock say this will provide additional choices to real estate agents.

The companies plan to bring the product to market in late fall 2024.

“Our agreement with SentriLock marks an important milestone in our long-term strategic initiative towards implementing subscriber choice of showing providers in the marketplace, and the interoperability between multiple vendors via the Showing Hub platform Bright has developed,” Brian Donnellan, Bright MLS President and CEO said in a statement. “Our goal for the Hub is to work closely with vendors to enable them to create better products for users, and we believe SentriLock will up that standard.”

Bright is one of the nation’s largest multiple listing services that covers six Mid-Atlantic states and the District of Columbia. Ohio-based SentriLock is a leading provider of electronic lock boxes and other showing service technologies, and the company already serves about 75% of Bright MLS’s markets.

“Our partnership with Bright MLS has been a long standing one,” Scott Fisher, SentriLock founder and CEO, said in a statement. “This represents a significant advancement in showing service technology, and we are excited to bring this new level of service to our mutual customers and Bright MLS subscribers.”

This isn’t the first tech deal Bright has agreed to this year. In January, the company announced a partnership with Collabra Technology, giving subscribers access to Collabra’s AdBuilder, which provides agents with tools for digital advertising campaigns on leading platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and Google.

The partnership also gave Bright subscribers access to the digital advertising tools SphereIndex and SphereBuilder.