Bright MLS teams up with Collabra Technology

Agents subscribed to Bright MLS now have access to a built-in advertising tool through a new partnership with Collabra Technology, according to an announcement on Tuesday.

Through the Bright MLS platform, subscribers will have access to Collabra’s AdBuilder, which lets agents plan and schedule paid digital advertising campaigns from the MLS’ platform. Agents can pick their budget, set their geographic target area and choose which platforms to promote the advertisements on, including Facebook, Instagram, Google and Bing.

The marketing campaigns that agents construct with AdBuilder will include “a custom landing page optimized for lead capture,” and agents will receive data on how their campaigns are received and interacted with, according to the release. The tool also automatically builds advertising for agents that includes their business details, including their name and brokerage.

“Savvy home sellers understand that the market has shifted and many now expect digital advertising to be part of the listing agent’s marketing toolkit,” Collabra CEO Russ Cofano said in a statement. “By integrating AdBuilder technology within Bright’s listing management, we’ve created the industry’s most efficient way for MLS users to embrace the power of online marketing.”

In addition to AdBuilder, Bright MLS subscribers will also have access to SphereIndex and SphereBuilder.

Through SphereBuilder, agents can see how their online presence compares to other top producing agents in their area. Agents can then use the SphereIndex tool to generate a free digital marketing assessment, which gives users recommendations for growing their digital presence.

In November 2023, Collabra appointed David Charron, a former Bright MLS executive, to its board of directors.