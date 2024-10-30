AgentCoach.AI is deploying bots to train real estate agents

AgentCoach.AI, an AI-powered real estate coaching company, is launching a new training platform for real estate agents. The Austin-based tech company will use advanced training bots on the platform, according to a recent announcement.

The new platform will leverage specialized training bots to help agents prepare for business. Users can access AI bots designed to assist agents with general real estate knowledge, sales, marketing, negotiation and motivation. Productivity tools are also available to keep agents on track.

Housing affordability is a leading priority for the new platform. The company cites high home prices as a key barrier blocking agents from closing deals more effectively.

“Imagine being in a tough negotiation, struggling to keep a deal together. Calling a coach is unlikely unless you’re paying hundreds monthly. But with AgentCoach.AI, agents can paste their negotiation details into the platform and receive the perfect response — whether it’s a script, email, or letter,” AgentCoach.AI said in a statement.

Each training bot is designed to tackle one of five challenges that real estate agents may face. The virtual real estate specialist bot assists with property insights, buyer engagement and client management for agents working with first-time buyers or sellers. Sales and marketing bots tackle conversion challenges and closing techniques, along with email campaigns, social media and other marketing tools.

The negotiation training bot helps clients control deals with better communication. Agents can enter scenarios and language that prompts the AI to respond with scripts, emails responses, or letters tailored for a specific client and deal. Following that, the motivation bot keeps agents motivated with goal-setting software, motivational messages and mind-calming exercises.

To get started, agents can keep their wallets tucked away. The company offers a free option with general tips, as well as three other options for individuals, teams and organizations. Before committing to a plan, consumers can test the platform with a seven-day free trial.

AgentCoach.AI’s new platform comes at a time when coaching becoming more important in light of significant industry changes. Several real estate coaching platforms, including The Helm, have hit the market with solutions designed to give agents an edge.

As AI continues to overtake traditional real estate business models, AgentCoach.AI plans to offer more computer-powered tools, including a property pitch tool for better property descriptions and a graphic generator that creates images for social media use.