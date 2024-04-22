How the GSEs view collateral risk — and how lenders should be adjusting
The mortgage rate pendulum swings yet again
AI accelerates lending. For real
Logan Mohtashami on home prices, mortgage rates and war
Real EstateTechnology

CoStar to acquire 3D scanning firm Matterport

The firm acquired outstanding shares of Matterport for $2.1 billion

CoStar Group is continuing to focus on expansion. The firm announced Monday that it has acquired 3D scanning company Matterport.

The Andy Florance-helmed CoStar purchased all of Matterport’s outstanding shares for $5.50 each, representing a value of $2.1 billion. Through the terms of the deal, stockholders will get $2.75 per share in cash and $2.75 in shares of CoStar Group.

According to the announcement, Matterport’s board of directors unanimously approved the deal, which is expected to be finalized later this year.

“I look forward to welcoming Matterport to the CoStar Group family and believe that we will be stronger together, in pursuit of our common mission,” Florance said in a statement.

“CoStar Group intends to support and invest in research and development opportunities to further develop Matterport’s spatial technology, including the application of AI and machine learning to extract information from the 3D spatial data library as well as using generative artificial intelligence to imagine and reimagine physical spaces.”

In fourth-quarter 2023, CoStar Group recorded $640 million in revenue and a net income of $96 million for the quarter. The firm will announce its Q1 2024 earnings on Tuesday.

More:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular Articles

Latest Articles

Lead generation companies
Brokerage executives double down on their lead generation strategies 

The Gathering: While one company leader relies mainly on listing portals, another is betting on his title company to convert leads and boost profitability

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please