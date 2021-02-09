A closer look at Biden’s first-time homebuyer tax credit
In this episode, we review President Joe Biden’s proposed stimulus package and the potential impact of his $15,000 first-time homebuyer tax credit.

Real Estate Tech Virtual Demo Day
Tune in to our live Virtual Demo Day Series on February 9th to experience demos from the most innovative tech companies in residential real estate.

Streamlining the refi process in this low mortgage rate environment
Here's how lenders can spend less time on redundant requests, resulting in reduced turn-times, less operational waste and more closed loans.

HomeBridge’s Brian White on diversity at a practical level
HomeBridge's Brian “Woody” White discusses ways to increase diversity within the housing finance industry.

IPO / M&AProptech

Matterport to go public via SPAC in $3B deal

Startup is the leader in virtual property tour technology

Venture capital-backed real estate technology firm Matterport will merge with a blank-check company and go public in a deal that values the startup at $2.3 billion.

Matterport, a spatial data firm that makes software for virtual property tours, will merge with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) led by billionaire investor Alec Gores.

“We believe the proposed transaction with Gores Holdings VI unlocks the potential of our platform and accelerates our mission to make every building and every space more valuable and accessible,” Matterport CEO RJ Pittman said in a statement.

“Our deep industry experience and proven track record have made Matterport the platform of choice to digitize millions of buildings across diverse industries and markets,” Pittman added. “Building on this momentum, we are scaling all aspects of our business to transform the $230 trillion built world.”

The companies will raise roughly $295 million from investors including Tiger Global Management, Senator Investment Group, Dragoneer Investment Group and Fidelity Management & Research Co. and accounts managed by Blackstone Group. The blank-check company Gores VI will also provide Matterport with $345 million in cash it previously raised.

In all, the combined firm will have an equity value of $2.9 billion and an enterprise value of $2.3 billion. The merger and listing is slated for the second quarter of 2021. The company will trade on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “MTTR.”

Bloomberg first reported the news.

Matterport, which has raised $114 million in venture-capital money since its founding in 2011, has seen a dramatic rise in usage since the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic. The firm reported a 500% increase in its subscriber base in 2020. It claims to have more than 10 billion square feet of space in its spatial data library across millions of buildings in over 150 countries.

Matterport stockholders will roll all their equity over and the existing management team will remain in charge.

The statement indicates stockholders will hold roughly 75% of the combined company. Matterport had revenue of $85.9 million in 2020, up 87% year over year, according to the statement.

The Matterport deal represents the seventh SPAC merger for Gores, and second real estate-related independent public offering.

Last month, his Gores Group IV merged with United Wholesale Mortgage in a deal that valued the wholesale mortgage lender at $16.1 billion.

AdobeStock_163966197
The last stand for forbearance housing market crash bros?

The primary reason I believe the crash thesis of the housing bubble boys turned forbearance crash bros will fail is that jobs are coming back. The employment gains started last year and have continued. We have gained more than 12 million jobs – and that was not in the forecast of the housing bubble boys.

Feb 08, 2021 By

B2C Financial Foundations_01
What is a home appraisal gap?

If you’re buying a house, your mortgage lender will order a home appraisal to verify the home’s worth. But what happens if the appraisal comes in low?

Feb 09, 2021 By

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

