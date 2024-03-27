Corcoran launches first franchise in Oregon

The Corcoran Group has expanded in recent years and this week welcomed its first franchise in Oregon, Corcoran Prime, the company announced on Tuesday. Owned and led by Becky Jackson, the new brokerage will serve clients in the Greater Portland metropolitan area, with an office located in Portland’s Pearl District.

“Portland’s market holds immense opportunity, and to be entering the market with Corcoran Prime is an ideal accompaniment, not only to our strong existing west coast presence but also our greater international affiliate network,” Pamela Liebman, president and CEO of The Corcoran Group, said in a statement.

“The experienced team behind Corcoran Prime provides a foundation that is poised for both growth and success when paired with Corcoran’s innovative tools, iconic branding, and world-class support systems.”

Corcoran Prime, previously known as The Agency Inc. Realtors, was founded in 2014 by Jackson and Matt Lesher. The brokerage boasts a team of roughly two dozen licensed agents, as well as support staff members in marketing, management and transaction coordination roles.

“We lead with the philosophy that our role as professionals in the real estate industry is to bring a superior level of service to our clients, across all real estate transactions, ensuring they receive the best possible outcomes,” Jackson said in a statement. “The Corcoran culture is thoroughly aligned with this philosophy, and the brand meshes with our position as a sophisticated, yet approachable company.

“By embracing Corcoran’s modern technology and tools and continuing to deliver unparalleled service to our dedicated clients in the vibrant Portland market, we are perfectly poised for growth in the future.”

Corcoran’s affiliate network launched in February 2020 and grew steadily both domestically and internationally. In 2023, Corcoran expanded with new domestic affiliates in Northern California, New Jersey and Texas, and grew internationally in Italy and Canada.

In February, Corcoran debuted its first Massachusetts franchise, Corcoran Property Advisors, in the Greater Boston area.