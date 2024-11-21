Compass has made no secret of its plans for rapid expansion, and if recent additions are any indication, Texas is a prime target.

The brokerage announced this week that it added Dallas-based The Trusler Group. The husband-and-wife team of Alex and Karla Trusler bring a high-performing team to Compass, having completed $37 million in sales over the past year. The Trusler Group was previously affiliated with Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s for 13 years.

“It’s an exciting time to become a part of Compass’ agent-centric brokerage, which truly values innovation and collaboration,” Alex Trusler said in a statement. “Their industry-leading technology platform and marketing tools will enable us to provide our clients with a next-level real estate experience.”

Compass has made its business strategy clear. On its second-quarter earnings call, CEO Robert Reffkin said the company wants to achieve 30% market share in 30 unspecified markets. And on its third-quarter earnings call, Reffkin explained that the cultivation of exclusive listings is a key component of the company’s efforts to gain market share.

One thing standing in the way of exclusive listings by any brokerage is the National Association of Realtors‘ Clear Cooperation Policy (CCP), which requires Realtors to post a listing to a NAR-affiliated multiple listing service within 24 hours of signing a listing contract.

Reffkin has been outspoken about his opposition to the policy, claiming that CCP limits “seller choice” and is anticompetitive.

Compass is more than dipping its toes into Texas of late. This year, the company has added Dallas luxury agent Adrian Jacobs from Douglas Elliman and Bridgette Harrington from Rogers Healy & Associates.

The brokerage added The Weiss Group, MOLO Group and Prospect Real Estate Team, all based in Austin, in recent months. Houston agent Natasha Simon also joined over the summer.

“The synergistic culture, expansive referral network, countless agent resources and top-notch support staff will augment our ability to deliver exceptional results and grow our business accordingly, within a dynamic and supportive environment,” Karla Trusler said in a statement.