Compass adds high-performing teams in Austin, St. Louis

Compass has made two big additions in Austin and St. Louis.

The Weiss Group in Austin is returning after a stint with The Agency, bringing its six-agent team and $75 million in 2023 sales back to Compass. In St. Louis, the 10-agent Monschein Team is leaving Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices.

In respective statements, both groups cited Compass’s technology as a key motivator for their moves.

“We are excited to return to Compass, a brokerage that aligns perfectly with our values and commitment to providing exceptional service to our clients,” said Dustin Weiss, team lead for the Weiss Group. “The technology and support systems at Compass are the best in the industry, and we are eager to leverage these resources to enhance our business and better serve our community.”

“We are excited to join Compass and leverage the industry’s best technology platform to enhance our service offerings,” said JT Monschein, who leads the Monschein Team alongside Kristi Monschein DeSantis. “Our success is built on lasting client relationships, and we’ll continue to ensure that our sellers achieve the highest returns while providing a more seamless experience.”

As transaction volume has plummeted in the housing market, Compass is in a race with other major brokerages to gobble up market share through the addition of agents and teams. And it has stayed busy on this front.

Compass CEO Robert Reffkin said that the company is targeting 30 markets for market share expansion. While they’ve declined to name these markets, major metro areas in Texas are among them, if recent additions are any indication.

Last month, Adrian Jacobs, a luxury agent in Dallas, rejoined the brokerage from Douglas Elliman, teaming up with Genna Skolnik, who left The Agency for Compass in 2023. In July, Dallas agent Bridgette Harrington joined up as did Natasha Simon of Houston.

Austin-based MOLO Group left The Agency for Compass at the end of September, which followed Prospect Real Estate Team’s jump to Compass in August.