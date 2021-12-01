Top markets for affordable renovated housing inventory
Despite the rapidly deteriorating affordability, there is some hope for homebuyers in the form of renovated homes: properties that have been rehabbed into move-in ready condition after being purchased at auction.

AS WE ENTER A NEW YEAR, let’s look at some of the events that we can look forward to in 2022. But what about what’s next for the housing industry?

Tune in to our live Virtual Demo Day on December 1st at 10am CT to experience demos from the most innovative tech companies in the Servicing, Audit and Post-Close space.

In this episode of HousingWire Daily, Logan Mohtashami discusses how the new COVID variant, Omicron, will impact inflation and whether or not it will send mortgage rates lower.

Clever raises $8M to expand mortgage platform

The capital raised will also be used to grow the team from 75 to 200 full-time employees

Online real estate platform Clever has raised $8 million in a Series B funding round to expand its team and accelerate its mortgage efforts, the company said on Wednesday.

The round was led by Cultivation Capital, along with a strategic investment from The Mortgage Collaborative (TMC) Emerging Technology Fund. 

Since its creation in 2017, the company has raised $13.5 million, including the new capital raising and a $3.5 million Series A round announced in the spring of 2019.

Clever’s platform connects consumers with over 12,000 vetted real estate agents. The company negotiates discounted rates, making it easier to compare and interview agents. Listing fees are 1%, far lower than the typical 2.5% to 3% that is the industry standard, the company said.

Much of Clever’s revenue appears to come in the form of referral fees paid by these partner agents, who receive information from Clever about the seller and their property. All agents must have an active real estate license and have at minimum five years of experience. Clever is a licensed brokerage in Missouri. It also works with buy-side agents.

Ben MizesClever’s co-founder and CEO, said the model has helped consumers save over $80 million in fees. “We’ve proven that customers can choose both low fees and great service,” the executive said in a statement. 

The capital raised will be used to grow the team from 75 to 200 full-time employees. Much of the increase will support the new platform for mortgage lenders. 

According to Luke Babich, Clever’s co-founder and COO, some online lenders have the best rates but lose in the services provided to home buyers. “We enable lenders to build a cohesive real estate team for their borrowers with a top agent, concierge service, and cash back at closing.”

Clever claims it reached $4 billion in total real estate sold through its platform, pacing to sell over 6,000 homes in 2021. The company said it is profitable. 

Owen Lee, a limited partner of TMC’s fund and co-owner of Success Mortgage Partners, said the collective believes that Clever will “shift paradigms” in the mortgage industry. He is supporting the company as an investor and early adopter of its lender platform.

