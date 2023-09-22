Christie’s will launch a new luxury Austin brokerage this Fall

Christie’s International Real Estate is poised to enter the Austin market this fall as it launches a new affiliate. The brokerage firm will be owned and operated by Jerry Mooty Jr., with backing from the Jerry Jones family, owners of the Dallas Cowboys Football Club. Mooty, who owns @properties Christie’s International Real Estate offices in Dallas and Frisco, is also Jones’ nephew.

Romeo Manzanilla, a seasoned Austin brokerage leader, was appointed principal, chief operating officer, and broker of record for the new firm. Prior to that position, Manzanilla led Texas operations for Compass. Earlier in his career, he also served as broker in charge at Realty Austin, where he grew the firm from 25 to more than 600 agents, the statement said.

“I’m delighted to lead Christie’s International’s expansion into Austin through our partnership with @properties. As the gold standard in real estate, we’re eager to introduce this prestigious brand to Austin, enhancing the luxury real estate options for clients seeking to invest in the vibrant Austin community,” Manzallia said.

The future Austin headquarters are likely to be located around the Westlake/Barton Creek area and will be operational by November 1, according to Mooty and Manzanilla.

“We plan to hit the ground running with Romeo and a fast-growing team of highly regarded agents to raise the bar for service in the Austin market, especially at the high end,” Mooty said.

Prior to launching in Austin, Mooty also launched the Dallas Metroplex’s affiliate of @properties Christie’s International Real Estate in 2021. He still serves as its CEO and principal.

Since its acquisition by Chicago-based real estate company @properties in late 2021, Christie’s International Real Estate has added market-leading independent brokerage firms in major U.S. markets, including Los Angeles, Miami, Atlanta, Chicago, and the San Francisco Bay, according to the statement. The brand is also expanding internationally with new affiliates in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Malta, Japan, and other countries. The brand currently has Texas affiliates in Houston and Dallas.