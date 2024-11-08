How realtors can leverage micro-market shifts to drive urgency and capitalize on opportunities in a challenging market

With Q4 in full swing, many realtors are seeing buyers and sellers paralyzed by high interest rates and stagnant inventories. Sean Shallis, a “Recovering Realtor” and top-producing loan officer, is offering strategies to help realtors break through this stagnation by leveraging micro-market shifts to create urgency and inspire action.

Shallis, with over three decades of experience in the real estate industry has helped realtors, buyers, and sellers navigate all types of market conditions. His message to realtors is clear: now is the time to educate clients and take advantage of market inefficiencies to unlock success in Q4.

“Flat lines in business and life are never good,” says Shallis. “Realtors, just like buyers and sellers, are in a holding pattern, but hesitation can cost your clients—and your business—more than you realize. People act when they’re excited, whether that excitement is positive or negative, and it’s our job to show them the opportunities in today’s market.”

Key Strategies for Realtors in Q4

1. The cost of waiting: Renting vs. buying

Realtors can help buyers understand that waiting for better interest rates often results in higher long-term costs. Renting may seem like the safe bet, but renting offers zero equity growth and misses out on the tax benefits of homeownership.

“Not only does owning build equity,” explains Shallis, “but the tax benefits are substantial. Buyers can deduct all the interest they pay on their loan and up to $10,000 in property tax payments, generating a year-end windfall from Uncle Sam. Yes, the American Dream of homeownership is still alive and well.”

2. Leveraging micro-market shifts

Realtors have an opportunity to use local market changes to drive urgency for their clients. Whether it’s infrastructure developments, seasonal shifts, or political events like the upcoming election, these micro-shifts create opportunities for educated buyers and sellers.

“Realtors who stay ahead of these changes can guide their clients to act before the broader market catches on,” says Shallis. “Waiting for ideal conditions could mean missing out on a huge opportunity.”

3. The coming surge after rate cuts

Shallis highlights that the real estate market will shift dramatically once interest rates drop. When demand rises faster than inventory, prices will surge.

“Realtors need to convey this to their buyers and sellers,” he advises. “The ones who act now will benefit from today’s prices before the market ripens and explodes with new demand.”

Success leaves clues

“When it comes to success, I learned something critical as a young man while training with the United States Army Airborne Rangers. Our drill sergeant told us something that’s stuck with me for life. He said, ‘If it’s snowing out and I successfully cross a minefield, leaving footprints behind, would you try to make your own path, or would you follow mine?’

The answer is simple: follow the path of success. Successful people leave clues, and as realtors, we have a choice. We can either keep trying to make our own way or step in the footprints of those who’ve already achieved the level of success we’re striving for. I firmly believe that every realtor has a $1 billion blindspot lying dormant within their business or lifestyle that’s holding them back from truly having an extraordinary business and lifestyle.”

The right partner can help you succeed

With over three decades of experience in real estat, Shallis emphasizes the importance of having a knowledgeable and experienced partner by your side. “Not all coaches or business partners are the same,” Shallis says. “Working with someone who understands the landscape from both the real estate and mortgage side can make the difference between being a successful realtor and an extraordinary one.”

Sean Shallis is an author and top-producing loan officer.

