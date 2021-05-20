Real Estate Tech that’s Redefining Homeownership
Join us as we discuss how technological trends are impacting real estate and mortgage and what this means for the future of the two industries.

Logan Mohtashami talks jobs report, mortgage forbearance
Lead Analyst Logan Mohtashami discusses his recent article on the latest jobs report and the most likely impact on the housing market and mortgage forbearance.

The curious case of the enduring sub-3% mortgage rate
Most experts predicted U.S. mortgage rates to be above 3% by now. We looked at bond yields across the globe to see why rates are still so low and what happens next.

How one income analysis solution improved lending satisfaction
This case study explores how Citizens was able to improve the quality and efficiency of its origination workflow using CoreLogic Credco’s FactCheck income analysis solution.

Chelsea Peitz to speak at engage.marketing June 17

She'll cover ample ways housing experts can leverage the Instagram platform

Keeping up with the rapidly evolving algorithms and best practices of social channels is no easy feat for marketers. That’s why we’ve invited Chelsea Peitz, national director of social sales for Fidelity National Financial, to explain how she is leveraging Instagram and social platforms at engage.marketing on June 17.

With thousands of followers on Instagram, Peitz has made a name for herself in the social realm, outlining thoughtful and realistic ways to boost personal brands within the housing community. Peitz is the host of the podcast The Voice of Social Sales, where she talks about real-world strategies for Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and live social video, and the author of Talking in Pictures.

Peitz has honed her social media skills for over a decade, working as the associate vice president and director of marketing for nearly six years at Fidelity National Title Agency, before becoming the associate vice president and director of social strategy. Peitz has also written and spoken for the Inman Group on personal branding and visual marketing resources.

Peitz has a background in real estate, working at Arizona Best Real Estate as a Realtor, director of training and brand manager.

Peitz joins an aftenoon of programing focused on all things social, with Judi Fox focused on LinkedIn and Clubhouse and Scott Betley (also known as That Mortgage Guy) talking about TikTok.

Other experts speaking at engage.marketing include renowned speaker coach René Rodriguez, who will give the keynote. Rodriguez, CEO of Volentum and creator of the AMPLIFII Influencer events, will lead a hands-on workshop on how to practically apply his proprietary AMPLIFII Formula to achieve maximum influence. Participants will walk away with immediately applicable skills that they can use in their day-to-day work.

All of the speakers at the engage.marketing event will focus on the specifics of marketing in a purchase market. While appetite for refinance loans is projected to plunge in the second half of the year, a huge demographic wave of first-time homebuyers is looking to join the market — assuming they can find a house to buy.

The challenges of helping consumers become homeowners in this housing market is why we’ve designed our virtual event around “All Eyes on Purchase.” Some of our sessions include:

  • Marketing to reach a diverse audience
  • Working with referral partners to make winning offers
  • Building a personal brand
  • and more!

The summit is designed for our HW+ members, who get access to all HousingWire premium content, including events, articles, an exclusive Slack community, and more. Not a member? You can sign up for HW+ membership and register for the summit or get event-only access for your company or team here.

